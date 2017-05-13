Last night at ROH's War of the Worlds, NJPW debuted their IWGP United States Heavyweight Title as they continue to press into the U.S market. It was also announced the upcoming G1 Special on July 1 and 2 will be not just a two-night tournament to decide the first champion, but NJPW revealed it will be in a round robin format. Jay Lethal was picked as the tournament's first participant.

NJPW also announced that both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships will be defended at these shows. Finally, with the event completely sold out, NJPW is doing a ticket/merchandise giveaway through Twitter (full details here).

