Source: Sporting News

Adam "Hangman" Page spoke with Sporting News on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Being in the Bullet Club:

"We've been seeing it for three years, four years now. I don't think I've been to a wrestling show in the past three or four years where there aren't a handful of people wearing a Bullet Club shirt. Anywhere. And Bullet Club isn't just a Ring of Honor or New Japan thing. It's something that has pervaded every corner of wrestling. I knew that going in which made it all the more cool."

His first year in Ring of Honor:

"That first year I was in Ring of Honor, maybe it wasn't even a year, I was wearing the trucker hat thing and wearing John Deere stuff because I felt like part of what made me different from a lot of guys was that I was kind of a good ol' boy and a southern type of guy. I don't know if that's something that resonates a lot with wrestling fans today. I found that out. That made me kind of bitter about wrestling because I felt like who I thought I was wasn't something those people were interested in. And that made me bitter. I kind of carried that bitterness for a long time. I think that's starting to come out now in my work."

Adam Cole On Starting In NXT Before Main Roster, Butting Heads With Kenny Omega, Looking Outside ROH
See Also
Adam Cole On Starting In NXT Before Main Roster, Butting Heads With Kenny Omega, Looking Outside ROH

His awareness of using a noose as a weapon:

"I expected this could go horribly wrong. I knew it was a chance I was going to take. It's been OK. Every now and then, I get a tweet or something from somebody. I understand that for people who have dealt with suicide, friends or family or people who make a connection to the racial history of our country. I understand those things. Part of what I've tried to do since I became 'Hangman' is try to give back to the world because I know I can make people feel a little more uncomfortable than maybe most wrestlers do. I had my first pair of Bullet Club gear a couple of months ago and I sold that on eBay and donating the money to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. I try to be very conscious of how I use who I am. In the few times that I've wrestled African-Americans, I make sure that's not something I ever let enter people's mind. For the rest of my career, I want to keep away from that as much as I can."

Adam Page also discussed his previous job as a teacher and working with guys like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles