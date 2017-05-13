- Above, WWE Stars enjoy the culture and cuisine of Europe as they have toured a number of countries over the past week. The video includes: Finn Balor, Bayley, Big Cass, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Titus O'Neil.

Exclaim ran a story on the band responsible for Aleister Black's entrance theme, Incendiary. The group spoke on the process for developing a song for a wrestler and how it's brought in new fans:

"Aleister the wrestler is legitimately into hardcore, so he wanted vocals in a somewhat similar style. It was definitely different and interesting because it was a theme for a wrestler and not a hardcore song necessarily. It's been cool to see people who've never listened to hardcore finding our stuff, like 'Hey, [we] came here because of the Aleister Black theme song.'"

- A member of the band, Wavves, pulled off a Swanton Bomb from a railing down onto the crowd at their concert last night. Matt Hardy responded to the dive:

YEEEAAAAASSSS... DELIGHTFUL.



Although I have now diagnosed you with a SEVERE Spot Monkey ADDICKKTION. https://t.co/ChawsjNkzM — Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 13, 2017

