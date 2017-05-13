- Above is a ROH throwback of Shinsuke Nakamura, Mark Briscoe, Jushin Liger, and Jay Lethal in a 4 Corner Survival Match from 2015. Nakamura was able to take out Liger with a Bomaye/Kinshasa to pick up the victory.

- Known as Richard Delicious, Independent Wrestler, Wayne VanDyke, passed away at 29 years old as confirmed by family on Facebook. VanDyke had been in critical condition after suffering three heart attacks back on April 29, one of which was during a match. Despite receiving CPR and being rushed to the hospital, he was put in a medically induced coma to prevent further heart attacks.

- Shine 42 took place last night, with Ivelisse and Mercedes Martinez winning the Shine Tag Team Championship. Here are the full results:

* Dementia D'Rose def. Aja Perera

* Maria Maria def. Dynamite DiDi

* Kiera Hogan def. Priscilla Kelly

* ACR def. Lindsay Snow

* Aerial Monroe def. Aria Blake

* Ivelisse and Mercedes Martinez def. Gabi Castrovinci and Santana Garrett (c) (Shine Tag Team Championship)

* Allysin Kay def. Chelsea Green

* Renee Michelle def. Candy Cartwright

* Aerial Monroe, Priscilla Kelly, and Renee Michelle def. Aria Blake, Candy Cartwright, and Kiera Hogan

* LuFisto (c) def. Leva Bates (Shine Championship)

- During last night's show, it was also announced Shine will be debuting a Nova Championship. A two-day, 16 women, tournament will be held on July 13 and 14 to decide the first champion. It should be noted, PWInsider reported those two days are also when WWE would tape their upcoming 32-competitor Women's Tournament.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.