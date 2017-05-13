- Above, Xavier Woods is joined by Cesaro (aka "Swiss Tony") and Mike Rome to talk about horror movies, Nintendo Switch, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Rock will be on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday (5/18). With Baywatch on its way (May 25), The Rock is currently working on Rampage, based on the 1980s arcade video game.

- While in Stockholm, Sweden, Natalya took a photo with Viktor of The Ascension. Natalya spoke on how the two were some of the last graduates of the Hart family "Dungeon" and much more:

"A beautiful day in Stockholm, Sweden with my good friend, Viktor. Not everyone knows this, but Viktor and I started our careers together in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Viktor was one of the last graduates of the infamous Hart family 'Dungeon' and also one of only a handful of wrestlers to be coached by the legendary, Tokyo Joe. I've never seen anyone work harder to achieve their dreams than Viktor. So proud of you, Viktor. #WeDidIt #WWEStockholm #DungeonStrong"

