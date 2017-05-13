- Above, Xavier Woods is joined by Cesaro (aka "Swiss Tony") and Mike Rome to talk about horror movies, Nintendo Switch, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

- The Rock will be on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday (5/18). With Baywatch on its way (May 25), The Rock is currently working on Rampage, based on the 1980s arcade video game.

The Rock On How Donald Trump Is Doing, Why He Didn't Endorse Trump Or Clinton, Running For President
- While in Stockholm, Sweden, Natalya took a photo with Viktor of The Ascension. Natalya spoke on how the two were some of the last graduates of the Hart family "Dungeon" and much more:

"A beautiful day in Stockholm, Sweden with my good friend, Viktor. Not everyone knows this, but Viktor and I started our careers together in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Viktor was one of the last graduates of the infamous Hart family 'Dungeon' and also one of only a handful of wrestlers to be coached by the legendary, Tokyo Joe. I've never seen anyone work harder to achieve their dreams than Viktor. So proud of you, Viktor. #WeDidIt #WWEStockholm #DungeonStrong"


