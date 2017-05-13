Source: USA Today

Marty Scurll spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"'The Villain' gets off on the idea of disgusting the crowd and then telling the crowd to keep the noise down while he does it. The reason it works is because it comes at a point in matches where the anxiety shows. They never see somebody grab a finger and do it. But he has to do it out of desperation. Even though he's 'The Villain,' he's doesn't want to do it, even as bad person a person as he is. That makes him a little bit sicker so he enjoys that he sickened the crowd."

Evolving his character over time:

"My character is very organic and an authentic representation of who I am as a person at the time. As a 28-year-old, I'm different as a man than I was as an 18-year-old. As you grow as a human being, the character evolves. It was never a case of me saying, 'Oh, I'm going to be this guy.' You grow and change and it's always exciting for the fans. For me, it's always important to bring something new to table and not get stuck in your ways. Every day I think of how I can improve, expand and grow as a character, add a new dynamic or new layers and add more substance the fans can get their teeth into."

Traveling:

"This might be a bold statement, but I will travel more miles than any other wrestler this year, and if not, I'm in the top five. As a wrestler in the world, traveling is a big part of it. Wrestling is my passion and that's something I embrace. The wrestling world needs me and I'm going to enjoy it. If I want to be seen as one of the best wrestlers of all time, I have to (travel)."

