- Above, The Miz, Maryse, and R-Truth visited Porsche to check out their cars. Miz ended up sitting in James Dean's car, which he said was worth $7 million dollars.

Kurt Angle was asked which midcard talent in the WWE could be a main eventer:

"I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He's so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented."

See Also Kurt Angle Talks Riding With Brock Lesnar, Christian On Which RAW Star He Banned From His Car

- As the European tour comes to a close for the WWE, Roman Reigns gave thanks to the fans for their hospitality at a live event in Rotterdam.

From #RomanReigns and everyone at WWE, THANK YOU EUROPE for an incredible tour! #WWERotterdam A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.