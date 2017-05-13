- Above, The Miz, Maryse, and R-Truth visited Porsche to check out their cars. Miz ended up sitting in James Dean's car, which he said was worth $7 million dollars.
"I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He's so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented."
- As the European tour comes to a close for the WWE, Roman Reigns gave thanks to the fans for their hospitality at a live event in Rotterdam.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.