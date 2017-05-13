Tanks to Tara fore the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Jeet Rama defeated Brennan Williams

* Bianca Blair, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Bridges, Liv Morgan and Danielle Kamela

* Hideo Itami defeated Patrick Clark in a really good match

* Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Lana defeated Lacey Evans

* Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and Buddy Murphy defeated Tino Sabbatelli, Riddick Moss and Andrade "Cien" Almas

