Thanks to Hans Bosz for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Rotterdam, The Netherlands:

* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox when Alicia tapped to the Banks Statement

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Aleister Black and Austin Aries. Huge homecoming pop for Black. Aleister looked to get the pin on Aries but Neville stole it

* Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth and Goldust defeated Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Titus O'Neil and Bo Dallas. Mostly filler material here, some comedy and basic in-ring action. Crews looked really good

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz. A great heel promo from Miz brought Ambrose out

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson with Coup de Grace. Great match

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in the main event. Crazy loud, mixed reaction for Reigns. Rollins and Reigns shook hands after the match and both spent some time greeting fans at ringside

