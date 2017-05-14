Thanks to Billie & Marcos for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Stockholm, Sweden:
* Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Aiden English, Konnor and Viktor
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka with James Ellsworth at ringside
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn with a pop-up powerbomb. Sami came back after the match and sent Owens on his way, then displayed the flag of Sweden
* Baron Corbin squashed Mojo Rawley with End of Days
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha
* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles. Good three-way moves, including Jinder pulling off a Tower of Doom. Orton and AJ tied for pops of the night
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.