Thanks to Tara's Friend Danny for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Dade City, Florida:

Some of these matches may be out of order. Like just about every NXT live event, this was an exceptionally fun show.

* Bianca Blair won a #1 contender's battle royal over Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Kimberly Frankele, Andrea, Sarah Bridges, Lacey Evans, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Aliyah. Cool to see every one team up on Nikki

* Cezar Bononi defeated Tian Bing

* Steve Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan. Wesley Blake was at ringside with Cutler and made his presence known. Lorcan laid him out

* Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude. Ohno was awesome as usual but Jaoude impressed tonight as well

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Bianca Blair. Bianca looks to have a very bright future ahead of her

* Riddick Mosss and Tino Sabbatelli defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose defeated Killian Dain and Sawyer Fulton

