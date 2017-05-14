- As noted, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha hosted a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain earlier this week in Sheffield, England. Above is video from the game.
- The WWE RAW brand wrapped their part of the two-week European tour on Saturday with a live event in The Netherlands. They are headed back to the United States for Monday's RAW. The SmackDown brand has a show today in Copenhagen but they will be headed back after that show. Below are post-tour comments from Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus:
Finished the Euro tour like... #SheamySmash!!! #Mercenaries @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/KvDoLNli3x— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 13, 2017
This has been one of my favorite tours, bittersweet to have it come to an end but, let's do this #WWERotterdam! pic.twitter.com/q9CBqL0vDq— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 13, 2017
