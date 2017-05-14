- Cesaro wraps up his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.
- As seen in the tweet below, WWE has released a printable "Perfect 10" sign for fans to bring to events in support of SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger. Tye plugs the signs and sends a message to fans in the video below:
WE built this... ????https://t.co/YWCZsMtlTq pic.twitter.com/nSCZpUDwtT— Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) May 13, 2017
TENS FOR EVERYONE! Show your support for @WWEDillinger with your very own #Perfect10 sign! https://t.co/reR1A5CoCS pic.twitter.com/Jvug7JHasx— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2017
