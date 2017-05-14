- Happy Mother's Day to all the Super Moms out there today. WWE posted this video with Mickie James talking about raising her son as a WWE Superstar. Mickie and Magnus welcomed their first child together, Donovan Patrick Aldis, on September 25th, 2014.
- Actress Florence Pugh tweeted this photo of herself as Paige in the "Fighting With My Family" movie that WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions has been working on. The movie focuses on Paige and her family of wrestlers.
Ohhh looky looky here's me screaming.. #fightingwithmyfamily pic.twitter.com/5Kzn5EbPjV— Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) May 12, 2017
