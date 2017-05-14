Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

On episode 129 of Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt talked about always expecting a world title run, future programs he would like to work as world champion, and being the first person in his professional wrestling family to be WWE Champion.

According to Wyatt, he always expected a world title reign.

"I think people expected it of me and I definitely expected it of myself and it was everything that I wanted to obtain." Wyatt added, "it is huge for me. It has made my life's work complete."

Also, Wyatt indicated that he plans on wrestling for 15 more years

"There's a lot of stuff I have to do yet. It's just [winning the world title] was something very important to me and this is something that will cement me. Forever I will be remembered as something special, but my body is ready to roll for another 15 years, so I'm not looking at stopping. I've got a lot that I want to do and a lot that I want to achieve." Wyatt said, "I just know [I will last 15 more years]. I've got nowhere else to go. This is where I belong and as hope would have it that I would last that long. That's how I see myself."

During the interview, which was recorded prior to Wyatt's world title loss at WrestleMania 33, Wyatt professed that he would like title feuds with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Dean Ambrose.

"There are a couple that I haven't got to that I would be very, very interested in. Seth Rollins, I haven't got to. AJ Styles, and just kind of a throwback, that I've been at war with my entire [pro wrestling] career, Dean Ambrose. I wouldn't mind getting back in there with him because we create wonderful chaos together. We've both spent our entire career trying to kill each other, so it's very fitting for us to carry on."

Wyatt claimed that he did not know he was the first person in his family to be WWE Champion and it was Paul Heyman who delivered that interesting piece of pro wrestling trivia to the former Husky Harris.

"I actually didn't know that. Paul Heyman told me that. He congratulated me, called me, and told me I was the first one and I didn't know that. I never really measured my success with titles because I never really had any titles. I was just working hard and trying to be the best me that I can be. But when he told me that, it was a big 'wow'. Out of all of us, I was the one to do it. I wasn't expecting that at all."

If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

