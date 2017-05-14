Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet spoke with former WWE Champion The Rock at the World Premiere of Baywatch in Miami Beach last night. You can see the full interview above. Below are a few highlights Chris sent in:

"No I didn't get a chance to, I was shooting at that time. We were just wrapping up Ballers in LA so I didn't get a chance to make it."

Did his improvisational skills from WWE help him push the envelope on Baywatch?

"1000%. That was the fun part of this movie. We wanted to make sure that we nailed the tone we also wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the rated R platform. If you've seen the movie, there's a lot of things that are very funny and they're clearly rated R."

