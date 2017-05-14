- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring a painting of Kerry Von Erich. Next week's subjects will be both Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

- WWE posted a gallery of 50 never seen before Attitude Era photos. The group includes The Rock holding a portrait of himself, Kane at commentary, Steve Austin throwing beer at The Undertaker, and many others.

Randy Orton On Being A 15 Year Veteran, Reinventing Himself Over The Years, Greatest Accomplishments
- Yesterday, former NWA/WCW Wrestler and current Ohio Valley Wrestling Instructor, Rip Rogers, posted a critique - which he received from another wrestler - on how independent wrestling matches play out today:


It was not only retweeted by Randy Orton, but Will Ospreay commented and promptly developed a t-shirt for sale with "...Dive" on it. The word "Dive" was used a number of times in the critique.

A post shared by willospreay (@willospreay) on


TJP also responded - in a more subtle way - via his Instagram:

Pride is a funny thing...

A post shared by TJ Perkins (@megatjp) on


