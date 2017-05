John Cena is currently out of action working on various outside projects, including promoting his new movie, The Wall, and filming Daddy's Home 2.

We mentioned last week that WWE will be returning to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ for RAW and SmackDown on Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th, respectively. Cena is advertised for the July 4th SmackDown Live show. It is currently the only upcoming WWE event that Cena is advertised for.

Cena has been out of action since WrestleMania 33 in early April. At that event, Cena teamed with his now-fiancee Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse.

