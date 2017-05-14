As we mentioned this weekend, Randy Orton re-tweeted the critique below of independent wrestling by former wrestler and current Ohio Valley Wrestling instructor, Rip Rogers, and responded by writing ".....dive":

Just got this .... pic.twitter.com/S8Vczlmbew — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017

ROH star Bully Ray chimed with a photo of his "dive" and then had the exchange below with Orton:

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape 'vet' .......falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Dear @RandyOrton ... my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong...again. You're still awesome ??



Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017

Orton and Bully Ray have had their problems in the past. In an interview with The Sun in 2008, Orton didn't hold back when asked his opinion on the former WWE and TNA Tag Team Champion.

"I never liked him," Orton said of Bully Ray. "I never liked what he did because he only thought of himself. In the match my foot was broken, it was his fault... Bubba Dudley is the most out of shape, fat, non-work-ethic-having person I knew. And you had a bad taste in your mouth when you met him."

Orton also took one more shot at independent wrestling tonight, as seen below:

I really need to issue an apology.... pic.twitter.com/N8NqRZu9Es — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

