Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defending against The Miz.

No other matches have been announced for tonight but we should see the return of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who was off for last week's taped show from London.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Dean Ambrose to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

* What's next for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

* "The Bar" is officially raised

* Alexa Bliss' "new best friend" stands tall

* It's over when Samoa Joe says it's over

