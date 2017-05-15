In case you missed it over the weekend, Randy Orton created a little bit of a stir over the weekend when he took some shots at independent wrestling and ripped Bully Ray.

Orton later tweeted that he needed to issue an apology, and then wrote:

"Sorry to the Indy marks, Indy guys and old timers who do DIVES took offense.... just having a good time over a few drinks in Denmark closing the Smackdown Live tour.... while beating Raw in making over 5 million dollars in the last 11 shows. Now I know to some that doesn't equate to a standing room only crowd of 150 people paying $8 at an armory somewhere.... but in the big boy world that's called putting asses in seats. So enjoy your flips, dives, and 20 superkicks per match. To each their own. I will go "dive" back into my 13th title run and get ready to "flip" when my bank statement comes this month. .......headlock."

Orton's former Evolution partner, Dave Bautista, apparently got a kick out of Orton's comments, as he responded on Twitter:

