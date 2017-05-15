In case you missed it over the weekend, Randy Orton created a little bit of a stir over the weekend when he took some shots at independent wrestling and ripped Bully Ray.
"Sorry to the Indy marks, Indy guys and old timers who do DIVES took offense.... just having a good time over a few drinks in Denmark closing the Smackdown Live tour.... while beating Raw in making over 5 million dollars in the last 11 shows. Now I know to some that doesn't equate to a standing room only crowd of 150 people paying $8 at an armory somewhere.... but in the big boy world that's called putting asses in seats. So enjoy your flips, dives, and 20 superkicks per match. To each their own. I will go "dive" back into my 13th title run and get ready to "flip" when my bank statement comes this month. .......headlock."
Orton's former Evolution partner, Dave Bautista, apparently got a kick out of Orton's comments, as he responded on Twitter:
??That's my guy!!! #Evolution https://t.co/MR029w2DaM— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 15, 2017
