- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at high-flying big men including Roman Reigns, the late Umaga, Bam Bam Bigelow, Mike Awesome, Test, Rikishi, Vader, Kane, Big Show and The Undertaker.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 59 today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 60.

- Nikki Cross taunts WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot ahead of their Triple Threat at "Takeover: Chicago" next weekend in this new video:

