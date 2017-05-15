- Above is the first full-length trailer for the "GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling)" series that Netflix will premiere on June 23rd. The series features former WWE star Kharma (Awesome Kong) as Tamme. Former WWE star Alex Riley also did work for the series.
- As seen below, Titus O'Neil and Sheamus were in attendance for the special Derek Jeter jersey retirement ceremony at Yankees Stadium in New York City on Sunday:
At @Yankees stadium with @TitusONeilWWE giving Respect to The Captain ??Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey gets forever immortalised. #DerekJeterday pic.twitter.com/2gH0Av7ooB— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 15, 2017
Props 2both the @Yankees and @JeterTurn2 #DerekJeter for putting Class,Respect&Character 2the forefront&Honoring A MAN 1st then his Talent?? pic.twitter.com/ps69YBKzF1— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.