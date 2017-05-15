Source: PWInsider Elite

WWE officials are heavily scouting the SHIMMER promotion for the 32-competitor women's tournament that will air on the WWE Network later this year, according to PWInsider. It's believed they are interested in former TNA Knockouts Jade and Marti Bella for the tournament as well.

WWE has noted that women from 17 different countries will be represented in the tournament as international talents will be a major focus. Speculation is that they are looking to bring in several talents from the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion in Japan, including Welsh wrestler Nixon Newell and Evie from New Zealand. It was reported in December 2016 that both Nixon and Evie had signed deals.

WWE is set to begin taping the tournament on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University. The current plan is to release 3 or 4 episodes of the series at a time via the WWE Network, instead of one weekly episode, similar to how they have done with Camp WWE and Holy Foley. As noted, officials are looking at holding the live tournament finals on Tuesday, August 29th.

