- As seen above, the latest "Adaptation" video from The Fight Network and Impact Wrestling looks at Allie's pro wrestling journey.

- Ultimate X with Impact X Division Champion Low Ki defending against Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett has been announced for this week's Impact episode on POP TV. Below is a promo for the match:


- Impact's Scott D'Amore wrote the following behind-the-scenes teasers on the company this weekend:



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

