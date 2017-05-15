- Mississauga.com has a story here profiling Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy training school. During the interview, Marella revealed his motivation behind opening the school.

"I knew the clock was ticking with my neck, so I wanted to have something established by the time I retired and not scramble to establish something," Marella said. "For the first two years, I was still with WWE and like clockwork, as soon as my contract expired with WWE, this began to stand on its own two feet, so it was perfect timing."

- Speaking of Marella's school, the message about independent wrestling posted by Rip Rogers that blew up after it was re-tweeted by Randy Orton was actually written by Canadian independent wrestler Daniel "D-Man" Parker, Wrestling Inc. has learned. "D-Man" was trained at Battle Arts Academy by Marella, Darryl Sharma, Yuki Ishikawa and occasionally Rip Rogers.

- More wrestlers have been responding to Orton's digs at independent wrestling, including CM Punk, Low-Ki, Ricochet, The Young Bucks, William Ospreay and others, as seen below starting with Orton's tweet:

I really need to issue an apology.... pic.twitter.com/N8NqRZu9Es — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

@MattJackson13 @RandyOrton Until he buys a shirt I'm not accepting his apology — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) May 15, 2017

@RandyOrton Charge your phone buddy! :) — Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 14, 2017

Unfortunately, you're protected in the wwe. Come out to the real world and test your tantrum with adults https://t.co/AkwK3XNI80 — LOW-KI ????? ?????? (@OneWorldWarrior) May 15, 2017

Guys, not everyone is going to like every style of wrestling. Same in any sport or music, movies & pretty much every form of entertainment. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

And I dunno about you all but I've always thought Randy was awesome! Still is! — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

I just love wrestling, every type. Wish more people were this way. It's an amazing art that I've been blessed to make a living from. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

Other will always try to project their own insecurities on you. Happiness is priceless. ???????? #mondaymotivationorsomes--t https://t.co/mSHskObAUT — Coach (@CMPunk) May 15, 2017

