- Mississauga.com has a story here profiling Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy training school. During the interview, Marella revealed his motivation behind opening the school.

"I knew the clock was ticking with my neck, so I wanted to have something established by the time I retired and not scramble to establish something," Marella said. "For the first two years, I was still with WWE and like clockwork, as soon as my contract expired with WWE, this began to stand on its own two feet, so it was perfect timing."

- Speaking of Marella's school, the message about independent wrestling posted by Rip Rogers that blew up after it was re-tweeted by Randy Orton was actually written by Canadian independent wrestler Daniel "D-Man" Parker, Wrestling Inc. has learned. "D-Man" was trained at Battle Arts Academy by Marella, Darryl Sharma, Yuki Ishikawa and occasionally Rip Rogers.

Batista Responds To Randy Orton's Tweet Ripping Independent Wrestling
See Also
Batista Responds To Randy Orton's Tweet Ripping Independent Wrestling

- More wrestlers have been responding to Orton's digs at independent wrestling, including CM Punk, Low-Ki, Ricochet, The Young Bucks, William Ospreay and others, as seen below starting with Orton's tweet:











Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles