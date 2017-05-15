- Mississauga.com has a story here profiling Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy training school. During the interview, Marella revealed his motivation behind opening the school.
- Speaking of Marella's school, the message about independent wrestling posted by Rip Rogers that blew up after it was re-tweeted by Randy Orton was actually written by Canadian independent wrestler Daniel "D-Man" Parker, Wrestling Inc. has learned. "D-Man" was trained at Battle Arts Academy by Marella, Darryl Sharma, Yuki Ishikawa and occasionally Rip Rogers.
- More wrestlers have been responding to Orton's digs at independent wrestling, including CM Punk, Low-Ki, Ricochet, The Young Bucks, William Ospreay and others, as seen below starting with Orton's tweet:
I really need to issue an apology.... pic.twitter.com/N8NqRZu9Es— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017
@RandyOrton Apology accepted!— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 15, 2017
@MattJackson13 @RandyOrton Until he buys a shirt I'm not accepting his apology— William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) May 15, 2017
@RandyOrton Charge your phone buddy! :)— Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 14, 2017
@RandyOrton what size man? pic.twitter.com/E3PZhokA0W— Ryan Smile (@ADSRyanSmile) May 15, 2017
Unfortunately, you're protected in the wwe. Come out to the real world and test your tantrum with adults https://t.co/AkwK3XNI80— LOW-KI ????? ?????? (@OneWorldWarrior) May 15, 2017
Guys, not everyone is going to like every style of wrestling. Same in any sport or music, movies & pretty much every form of entertainment.— King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017
And I dunno about you all but I've always thought Randy was awesome! Still is!— King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017
I just love wrestling, every type. Wish more people were this way. It's an amazing art that I've been blessed to make a living from.— King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017
Other will always try to project their own insecurities on you. Happiness is priceless. ???????? #mondaymotivationorsomes--t https://t.co/mSHskObAUT— Coach (@CMPunk) May 15, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.