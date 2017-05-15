- Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan made it home with Birdie Joe just in time for Mother's Day after welcoming their first child into the world last Tuesday. They posted this video with Brie on her first Mother's Day.
- Following the recent WWE UK Network tapings and the live events in England, WWE's "Road Dogg" Brian James and Scott Armstrong had this exchange with PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Glen Joseph about the two companies working together in the future:
The last few days have been exhausting but incredible. A huge thank you to @WWEArmstrong & @WWERoadDogg for their time & patience. The best.— Glen Joseph (@Glen_Joseph) May 11, 2017
@Glen_Joseph @WWERoadDogg Thx so much! Enjoyed working with you and look forward to next time!!!— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) May 11, 2017
The future looks bright ahead mate! I'm excited about the possibility of working with you guys. #OUDK https://t.co/5zlwdBQPP3— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 11, 2017
