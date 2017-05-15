- The BBC posted this video of Finn Balor showing fans Jake and Lily how he executes his entrance before the recent WWE live event in Liverpool, England.
- John Cena and Nikki Bella were representing WWE at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today, as seen below. They walked the red carpet, spoke with members of the media and later appeared on stage to give a presentation on social media, among other topics. They also introduced a longer version of the "Hero In All of Us" video package that has aired on WWE TV as of late.
Bringing a little romance and action to the stage. Newly engaged @JohnCena and NIkki Bella are here for @WWE, congrats you two! #NBCU2017 pic.twitter.com/cWdxdehfds— Unequaled NBCU (@TogetherNBCU) May 15, 2017
?? Uncle John and Aunty Nicole ???? #Nena #NBCU2017 @JohnCena @BellaTwins @Sib_Vicious pic.twitter.com/hyfw3ObJoQ— CenationSince02 (@CSince02) May 15, 2017
