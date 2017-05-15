- WWE posted this video of Major League Baseball free agent Rinku Singh at the recent tryouts in Dubai. The left-handed pitcher from India missed the 2014 MLB season after having Tommy John surgery and then missed the 2015 season due to a broken elbow. His story was the basis for Disney's "Million Dollar Arm" movie from 2014. Singh talks about wanting to be a part of the work WWE does outside of the ring with fans and learning something he's never done.

- WWE Community posted these photos of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at a charity golfing event earlier today in Pennsylvania. The event is raising money for Connor's Cure, The V Foundation and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

