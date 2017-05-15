Source: Business Insider

WWE Superstar John Cena recently did an interview with Business Insider to talk about his diet and workout regimen. You can check out what he had to say below:

"Weekly workout routine, there is no day-by-day because the travel is crazy. The days very, there's no daily schedule.

"Four days on, three days off usually. Two days of compound strength movements, which is like, multiple joint stuff. Two days of push-pull, with the goal of being stronger every day."

What's his daily diet:

"My daily diet - Stay away from the junk. If it breathes or if it's green, eat it. And just overall make good decisions."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Business Insider with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.