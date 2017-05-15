- After completing his contractual obligations with ROH last night, Adam Cole will make his return to Absolute Intense Wrestling in a special non-tournament match on Saturday, May 27th at night 2 of the 2017 JT Lightning Invitational Tournament weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Cole will be posing for photo ops and signing autographs during a special meet and greet session before the event begins. You can get more details or purchase tickets at this link.
- After his online scuffle with Randy Orton, Bully Ray has continued to post "dive" tweets including the one below, which prompted a response from girlfriend Velvet Sky:
Tonight, I worked the @ringofhonor TV tapings in the same bingo hall I started in 22yrs ago.— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2017
And I couldn't be HAPPIER ????
...dive
@bullyray5150 At the end of the day, ur a legend, & w/ so many options u have in the wrestling world, u choose to be where ur happiest. Nuff said ????????— ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) May 15, 2017
