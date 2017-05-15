- After completing his contractual obligations with ROH last night, Adam Cole will make his return to Absolute Intense Wrestling in a special non-tournament match on Saturday, May 27th at night 2 of the 2017 JT Lightning Invitational Tournament weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Cole will be posing for photo ops and signing autographs during a special meet and greet session before the event begins. You can get more details or purchase tickets at this link.

- Former TNA star Jesse Neal dropped weight and announced that he will compete in "I Believe In Wrestling's" Florida J Cup on June 2nd. The winner of the tournament receives a future heavyweight title match. It is Neal's first match since undergoing surgery after suffering a nasty ankle injury in mid-March.

Randy Orton Rips Bully Ray And Takes Another Shot At Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Replies
See Also
Randy Orton Rips Bully Ray And Takes Another Shot At Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Replies

- After his online scuffle with Randy Orton, Bully Ray has continued to post "dive" tweets including the one below, which prompted a response from girlfriend Velvet Sky:



Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles