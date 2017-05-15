WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced today that he will be calling the match between Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event on the WWE Network. His partner for the match will be Nigel McGuinness.
Excited to announce that I'll join @McGuinnessNigel Sat night at #NXTTakeOverChicago to call the U.K. Championship match! pic.twitter.com/aKhot7z88P— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 15, 2017
