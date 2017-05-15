- In the video above, Mike Rome discusses Braun Strowman's elbow injury. He noted once again that Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery, but that during the surgery it was revealed that his elbow had been completely shattered, putting him out of action for up to six months.
- Jinder Mahal will be Chris Jericho's guest on Talk Is Jericho this Wednesday.
- We mentioned that Zack Ryder turned 32 years old on Sunday. Ryder celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Chelsea Green, who wrestles as Laurel Van Ness on Impact Wrestling. The couple posted the photos below:
