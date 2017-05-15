- In the video above, Mike Rome discusses Braun Strowman's elbow injury. He noted once again that Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery, but that during the surgery it was revealed that his elbow had been completely shattered, putting him out of action for up to six months.

- WWE.com has a photo gallery from Strowman's surgery at this link

- Jinder Mahal will be Chris Jericho's guest on Talk Is Jericho this Wednesday.

See Also Mick Foley On If He Stays In Touch With The Rock, His WWE Criticisms Leading To Change

- We mentioned that Zack Ryder turned 32 years old on Sunday. Ryder celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Chelsea Green, who wrestles as Laurel Van Ness on Impact Wrestling. The couple posted the photos below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @zryder85 ?? I'm so happy to have you in my life! I can't wait to see what this year has in store for us. A post shared by ?????????CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen) on May 14, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

Perfect birthday dinner! ?? Thanks @chelseaagreen! A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on May 14, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.