Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with a look at Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns from last week. We go to the RAW opening video.

- We're live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for later tonight.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer had last week off as the show was taped in the UK. Fans chant "you suck" as Angle heads to the ring while JoJo does the introduction.

Angle thanks the fans and welcomes us to RAW. He says the ongoing problem between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman saw Reigns. Angle says Braun suffered an elbow injury and flew back to the United States to have surgery. Angle says unfortunately Braun may be out of action for 6 weeks, and he had his eyes on the WWE Universal Champion. Angle wonders who will challenge Brock Lesnar. He's given it a lot of thought but he realizes the shot has to be earned, not given. He announces a Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules to determine a new #1 contender. Participants will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Angle hypes the match and goes to leave but Reigns comes out to interrupt.

Fans boo as Reigns take the mic. Reigns says we don't need a Fatal 5 Way because he's the #1 contender. Reigns says this is his yard, he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and he put Strowman in the ambulance. Reigns says he is the only guy around here that can beat Brock. The boos continue. The music hits and out comes Balor to interrupt to a pop. Balor talks about how he never lost the title. He enters the ring and says if Reigns wants a shot at The Beast, get in line behind him. Reigns says Balor has a lot of heart but doesn't have the killer instinct to beat Lesnar. Balor reminds Reigns he beat him on his first night on RAW. The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe says they have it very wrong - it's not about big hearts, anyone's yard or anyone's club. It's real simple, it's about two things - action and results. Joe talks about putting Seth Rollins down with the Coquina Clutch and winning the Fatal 5 Way. Joe enters the ring and goes on but is interrupted when the lights go out. They come back on and Bray Wyatt is in the ring. Wyatt says The Beast approaches and they all put on their brave faces but he can feel their fear. Wyatt goes on but is interrupted when Seth Rollins' music hits and he comes out to a pop. Rollins says he specifically came to fight Rollins. Joe leaves the ring and they start brawling. Wyatt drops Balor in the corner. Reigns nails Wyatt and takes him to the floor. Rollins uses the ropes to take Joe's knee out. Joe hobbles up the ramp. Wyatt comes back in and drops Rollins, sending him to the floor. Reigns nails a Superman punch on Wyatt, sending him out to Rollins. Rollins works over Wyatt. Balor comes flying with a dropkick. He goes back in and goes for a Coup de Grace on Reigns but has to roll through. Balor ducks a Superman punch and hits a Slingblade on Reigns. Balor runs the ropes to nail Reigns and Rollins on the floor. Balor runs back into the ring and stands tall as his music hits while the others are down on the floor.

- RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are backstage walking. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Angle is with Balor, Rollins and Reigns. He makes Rollins vs. Wyatt and Balor vs. Reigns for tonight.

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. #1 contenders Sheamus and Cesaro are out next.

The bell rings and Hardy unloads, taking it to the corner. Hardy ducks a Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus up for 2. They end up on the floor as Sheamus launches Jeff into the barrier. Sheamus and Cesaro celebrate the move as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus comes flying with a big knee for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control until Hardy kicks him to the mat. Hardy fights back and nails the inverted atomic drop. Hardy with the leg drop and a dropkick for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks the Twist of Fate and nails a big running knee to the face for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Jeff runs into boots in the corner. Sheamus goes to the top with the ax handle but Jeff catches him in mid-air with a stunner for a 2 count. More "delete!" chants from the crowd. Cesaro gets on the apron but Matt Hardy knocks him off. Jeff goes for the Twist of Fate but Sheamus pushes him into Matt's direction. Sheamus goes for a Brogue but Jeff moves and it almost hits Matt. Jeff ends up nailing the Twist of Fate and going up top for the Swanton Bomb. Jeff covers for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

- After the match, Matt and Jeff stand tall in the ring.

- Still to come, Miz vs. Ambrose. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.