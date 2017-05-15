- WWE posted this quick clip of Enzo Amore, Big Cass and other Superstars enjoying a day out in Zurich, Switzerland this past weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Newark, NJ for this week's Main Event episode:

* Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke

* Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock will return to NBC's Saturday Night Live this coming weekend to host the season finale with Katy Perry. As noted, Rock will also be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Friday to promote the release of his Baywatch movie on May 25th. SNL tweeted this promo with clips of Rock hosting the show in past years:

