RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced a Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns going at it.
Fatal 5 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
