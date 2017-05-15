- Above is a promo for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- Lana tweeted the following on training for her WWE SmackDown debut and noted that she has spent the past month at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. As we've been reporting on, The Ravishing Russian has also worked several WWE NXT live events over the past few months.

Been at the @WWEPerformCtr training the last month & doing @WWENXT shows & haven't my handsome @RusevBUL in a month! I can't wait to see u?? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 15, 2017

