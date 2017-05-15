RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced that Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules will now be a "Kendo Stick on a Pole" match.

Below is the updated card for the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a count out.

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

