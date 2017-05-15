Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Charlie Jakobsen ( @charlie_chenzer ) for sending in these results from Sunday's SmackDown live event in Copenhagen:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa. Good back and forth match, the whole match was inside the ring with some good wrestling and nice hardhitting moves.

* Breezango & Tye Dillinger defeated The Ascension & Aiden English. Breezango received a huge pop. The pop started when Fandango came out, not so much with Tyler Breeze, but people were crazy for them the entire match. Tye Dillinger got a big pop, and some 10 chants were going on. A lot of boo's on Aiden English, and it was not the normal heat a heel gets, he was bad. It was not the best match at all, but there were some funny moments throughout. Breezango and Tye Dillinger got the win.

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan. A very slow match.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina and Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth). Becky received the biggest pop of all 6 of them. Naomi, Charlotte and Becky celebrated while they were holding the Danish flag after the match.

* United State Champion Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn. This was a really good match as always between the two of them, a lot of back and forth and a lot of different moves, very creative. At the end, Owens tried to escape with the belt, but Sami brought him back inside the ring and then there was a little more back and forth. In the end Kevin was in the ring, Sami is climbing inside the ring again and went straight after KO, but he kicked Sami in the stomach and hit a DDT for the win

After the match Kevin Owens got on the mic and talking a little about that he has been sick for a week. He gave a quick thanks to the audience before switching back to character for a bit and said he would come back only to be the face of Denmark. KO then went in the corner with his back to the ring, Sami came back in and delivered a Helluva kick to Owens to a big pop. Sami then celebrated with the Danish flag and there was an intermission.

* Baron Corbin defeated Mojo Rawley with the End of Days.

* The Usos defeated The Colons and American Alpha. This was a good tag match. The Usos and American Alpha got huge pops, and there were chants for both teams throughout the match. In the end, American Alpha tried to win with their move Tech Fall, but when Chad Gable went for the pin, one of the Usos came in the ring and made a roll up on Gable for the win.

* The Main event was WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Brothers) vs. AJ Styles. Both AJ Styles and Randy Orton received huge pops.. An all around good match, all three of them got their stuff in. At one point Randy hit the DDT from the middle rope first to Jinder and afterwards to both of the Singh Brothers in one move. Good match. Randy hit the RKO on Jinder for the Win.

