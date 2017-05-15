- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW from Newark, Alicia Fox scored an upset win over Sasha Banks with boyfriend Noam Dar at ringside. In the Fallout video above, Fox and Dar are offended when asked if the win was a surprise. Dar says Alicia was robbed by Sasha last week and he was at ringside to make sure she didn't get screwed again. Dar says he was there for his lady and she picked up the win.

- Below is a promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event with Hideo Itami vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode in the main event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.

