- Above is a promo for the WWE UK special that premieres this Friday on the WWE Network with WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defending against Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne vs. Trent Seven in a #1 contenders match, Wolfgang vs. Joseph Conners plus TJP and Brian Kendrick vs. Dan Moloney and Rich Swann. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness will call the matches.

- Golden Truth is no more as Goldust turned heel and attacked R-Truth on tonight's WWE RAW from Newark, right before they were to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the segment:

