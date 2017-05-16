After tonight's RAW went off the air, Bray Wyatt left and Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins started brawling again. Seth ended up hitting Joe with his new high knee finisher to end the brawl.

As Rollin's music was hitting he grabbed a mic and asked, "hey New Jersey, can you give me a little of your time?"

Rollins then said when he returned last year at Extreme Rules that he wasn't ready yet. He said now he's ready to thank the fans and gave a big thank you to the New Jersey crowd. Rollins also gave a little shout to the locker room for busting their ass on the European trip. Rollins then slapped hands and took photos with fans at ringside before heading to the back.

You can check out a photo and video from the post-RAW segment below:

@WrestlingInc My friend said Seth talked to the crowd and went around shaking hands. My other friend even got a selfie pic.twitter.com/dwCTyrqefr — Melvin Muñoz (@MelvinMunoz_) May 16, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.