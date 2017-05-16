- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW from Newark, Titus O'Neil lost to Big Cass while wearing a suit. The post-match segment saw Apollo Crews drop Enzo Amore while Enzo was trying to take a selfie with Crews in the background. The RAW Fallout video above features Titus and Crews backstage after the loss.

Titus comments on wrestling in a $3,100 suit and $1,200 shoes, and says he never should've been put into that position. Crews asks what happened and Titus says it was supposed to be Enzo vs. Crews with Crews ruining Enzo's homecoming. Crews jokes around with Titus before taking a selfie with him. Crews remains down with The Titus Brand and encourages Titus to make it a win next time.

- WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz turns 79 years old today while Hall of Famer The Godfather turns 56. Also, today would have been the 72nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Buddy Roberts.

- R-Truth has a role in WWE Studios' "Blood Brother" movie that stars Trey Songz, Fetty Wap, China Anne McClain, Jack Kesy, Hassan Johnson and others. No word yet on when the movie will be released but Truth can be seen at around the 1:30 mark in the trailer below. The movie was first announced in December 2015 and was originally titled "Brother's Blood." Filming began in New Orleans in January 2016.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.