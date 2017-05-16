Source: F4WOnline

WWE reported on Monday that Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for up to six months after undergoing successful elbow surgery.

"Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas," the company wrote on their website. "During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman's elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result."

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the six month number is a work, and Strowman is actually expected to wrestle at SummerSlam. Strowman will likely face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the event and return in mid-July to start the build for the match.

Meltzer speculated that WWE will swap Brock Lesnar's original opponent for SummerSlam - which was most likely Seth Rollins or Finn Balor - for the main event of the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view in July. As seen on RAW last night, WWE announced that Rollins, Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns will square off in a Fatal 5-Way at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender.

