Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with the final hype for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches

* Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he's demanding?

* Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official

* The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?

* The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.