Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with the final hype for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches
* Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he's demanding?
* Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official
* The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?
* The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash
