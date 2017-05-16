- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon plays Mass Effect with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which style of the Extreme Rules Fatal 5 Way participants will work best against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 29% voted for Roman Reigns while 26% went with Samoa Joe, 25% voted for Finn Balor, 11% for Bray Wyatt and 9% for Seth Rollins.

- Below is another clip from last night's WWE 24 special on Finn Balor with Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talking about their friendship. Balor says he and Anderson have very polar opposite personalities but somehow they're a perfect match. He remembered Gallows coming in and they both thought he was insane.

"We met for the first time in 2005. We stared at each other...I was like, 'I don't like him'." - @KarlAndersonWWE on @FinnBalor #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/bolREZjtcq — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2017

