- Above is slow motion video from last night's Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns match on RAW from Newark, NJ.

WWE has signed indie women's wrestler Kennadi Brink to work as a referee, according to Casey of SquaredCircleSirens . Brink first began training in 2010 at Gillberg's wrestling school in Maryland and has competed for promotions such as SHIMMER, SHINE, Ring of Honor and Maryland Championship Wrestling, among others. Brink also made a few appearances as a referee at WWE NXT live events in Florida earlier this year.

WWE Shop has released commemorative plaques for the RAW brand Payback pay-per-view from earlier this month.

