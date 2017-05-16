- F4WOnline.com is reporting that Io Shirai has accepted an offer with WWE and is expected to start at the WWE Performance Center soon, although there is currently no start date set. Shirai, who is one of the top women's wrestling stars in Japan, was at the WWE tryouts in March. WWE had originally reported on Shirai being at the tryouts, however they later removed all mentions of her from their story.
- Tommy Dreamer posted the tweet below in response to Randy Orton's recent digs at Bully Ray and independent wrestling:
An old outta shape vet— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 15, 2017
Doing a ...dive
In a bingo hall for about 800 fans
When you have $$ and you do this it's because you love it#PASSION pic.twitter.com/gtXapwWOPS
