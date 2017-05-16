- F4WOnline.com is reporting that Io Shirai has accepted an offer with WWE and is expected to start at the WWE Performance Center soon, although there is currently no start date set. Shirai, who is one of the top women's wrestling stars in Japan, was at the WWE tryouts in March. WWE had originally reported on Shirai being at the tryouts, however they later removed all mentions of her from their story.

- We reported on Monday that Adam Cole, who is no longer working for ROH, will be wrestling in a special non-tournament match on Saturday, May 27th at night 2 of the 2017 JT Lightning Invitational Tournament weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The night before on Friday, May 26th, Cole will be facing Cody Rhodes at Northeast Wrestling's Spring Slam Tour at the Ice Time Sports Complex (21 Lakeside Road) in Newburgh, NY. There will be a meet and greet with the stars before the show at 6 p.m. You can get more details at northeastwrestling.com

- Tommy Dreamer posted the tweet below in response to Randy Orton's recent digs at Bully Ray and independent wrestling:

An old outta shape vet

Doing a ...dive

In a bingo hall for about 800 fans

When you have $$ and you do this it's because you love it#PASSION pic.twitter.com/gtXapwWOPS — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 15, 2017

