- WWE Deutschland posted this video of RAW Superstars in action at the recent WWE live event in Stuttgart, Germany.
- Paige took to Twitter today and wrote about how GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron saved the life of a young man. She didn't provide many details but wrote the following:
Watched @PrideOfMexico save an 18 year old boys life. Scariest experience ever but without him that poor boy wouldn't be here today.. cont..— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 16, 2017
Ppl always see the "negative" things on the internet & ignore the positive. You don't realize how amazing he truly is. He saved a life..— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 16, 2017
