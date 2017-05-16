- Earlier this week we posted video from TMZ Sports with former WWE star Cameron talking about The Rock possibly running for President and why she doesn't date black men. You can see that video at this link. Above is a new video from TMZ Sports with Cameron clearing up her comments after receiving backlash from fans.
- Tyler Breeze indicated on Twitter that there will be another edition of "The Fashion Files" on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Breezango are set to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Backlash this coming Sunday.
- It appears Mattel will be making an announcement this Saturday before WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" as the NXT Twitter account posted these teasers:
Good luck trying to "go to sleep" these next few nights as @Mattel's May 20 announcement draws closer! pic.twitter.com/C1X5bayGPG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2017
You'll go "bananas" for @Mattel's exciting announcement on Saturday, May 20! pic.twitter.com/R8hPeYi6zf— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2017
